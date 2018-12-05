Car stolen with child inside

Fron our news partners at WDTN:

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A child has been returned safely to his parents after a frightening incident in Troy.

Police say someone stole a car with the child inside early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the BP on Archer Drive in Troy just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A 911 caller said she went into the gas station, but left her car running with her child inside. While she was inside the gas station, someone stole the vehicle.

Police responded to the scene and began a search for the car and child. Nearly 15 minutes after the search began, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle on Peters Road near the Montgomery County line.

The child was unharmed.

Police have not released a suspect description yet. Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses and working to track down witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Troy Police.