Rape case dismissed against former Troy fire fighter, co-defendant

MIAMI COUNTY — According to court records, the rape case against a former Troy fire fighter and a Troy man have been dismissed.

Jeff Covault, 49, and Thomas Perkins Jr., 54, were indicted by grand jury for first degree felony rape on June 21 for the reported incident at Covault’s bar, The Vault in Troy, on March 2.

According to records filed on Dec. 5, “Prosecuting Attorney hereby enters a dismissal of the charges for continued failure of the victim to cooperate.”

Covault and Perkins were set to appear for a trial beginning Dec. 11. Covault had posted bond and was released following his arraignment on June 22.

They were indicted by a grand jury by secret indictment and both entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

Both Perkins and Covault were arrested on warrants at their homes in June. According to reports, the pair allegedly sexually assaulted a 21-year-old female at The Vault bar on March 2. Covault owns the establishment located in the 700 block of North County Road 25-A, Troy. Video surveillance was part of evidence, according to previous court reports.

Covault submitted his retirement notice to the city on March 15. According to city records, Covault was first placed on paid administrative leave on March 2. He was later suspended without pay on March 5, due to the alleged misconduct and reports of the incident being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. His notice of retirement was accepted by the city on March 15. He was employed by the department for 21 years.

Perkins was later charged with OVI with a fourth degree felony specification for a repeat offender and driving under suspension from an incident on March 31. Those charges are still pending in Miami County Common Pleas Court. For those charges, Perkins is set to appear for a final pretrial hearing Dec. 18.

Thomas Perkins Jr.
Jeff Covault

Victim not willing to cooperate, records state