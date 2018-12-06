Park board approves golf rates

TROY — The park board commissioners approved Miami Shores golf course fees and its new driving range rates for the 2019 season.

On Tuesday, Director of Golf Kyler Booher said he reviewed rates at local municipal golf courses such as Echo Hills of Piqua, Cassel Hills in Vandalia and private course Homestead in Tipp City. Booher also said he reviewed rates at local golf ranges including the new Long Shots range on South County Road 25-A.

Unless noted below, the remainder of the fees remained the same.

The 2019 rate increases include: Full membership for senior adults $750 (increase of $5); senior husband and wife full memberships $1,200 (increase of $30). All pass membership increased $5 for 2019. The daily fee of $6 for pass memberships, with the exception of junior daily fee of $5, did not change. The 2019 rates for pass memberships include: $410 for adult, $350 for seniors; $230 for young adult and $110 for juniors.

Weekend and holiday nine-holes increased $1 to $15.50 and to $12 after 1 p.m. A frequent rider card was added for a golfer to buy 10 (nine or 18 hole) car fees, the 11th is free. A non-golfer ride-a-long fee of $7 was also added to the cart fees.

President of the board Alan Kappers asked about the new “ride-along” fee. Booher said other courses have the fee and there are often times patrons ride with a golfer and do not play. Booher said although the patron isn’t playing, they are still utilizing the golf course and its cart equipment.

Driving range equipment is being installed at the course and will be open for use next spring. Full membership with unlimited range use is$300 for single adult; $250 for senior adult and $100 for juniors (high school or younger). Miami Shores golf members will receive a $20 discount off of range memberships.

The daily range fees include: $3 for small basket (25 balls); $5 for medium basket (50 balls) and $7 for large basket (750 balls). A frequent use card will be available with 12 medium baskets for the price of 10.

The board accepted the fees as presented for 2019.

Booher also reviewed the proposed new golf tee signs, which include advertising on each sign. Booher said the current tee signs are in need of an upgrade and if the signs were to include ads, generated by the manufacturer, the next season would be a good time to implement the program.

Kappers said one of his reservations about the program that he doesn’t like advertising “pollution” in the tax-payer supported parks, including at the course. Booher said the vendor would secure the advertising which would also offset the cost of the sign replacement. The board approved to seek bid proposals for the project, which the city will publicize. The board would review the proposals at a later date.

Kappers also asked the board and Booher to think of a name for the new golf course clubhouse dining area. Kappers asked Justin Emerick and Susan Westfall if they had any suggestions other than “Kappers Kafe.” Kappers suggested an online contest as a way to generate a name or “brand” to help market the new clubhouse to attract business once it opens next spring. Booher said he would meet with city staff to begin that process.

Booher reported trusses will be inspected and set by the end of the week or next week. Booher said, things are moving along and we are still on track and on schedule for the April 1 opening.

The board adjourned into executive session to discuss employee compensation. No action was taken following the meeting.

DOWNTOWN TREE REPLACEMENT

Kappers asked Drake about the removal of several downtown trees. Drake said the department has 15 trees on order to replace trees which are out grown their grates or are bearing fruit. Drake also approximately eight of the ginkgo trees, which are female species, bear a heavy foul smelling fruit and need to be removed as well as others which are causing damage to the sidewalks. Drake said the trees will be replaced with male ginkgo trees which will not bear fruit according to the state forestry department.

“They are very highly recommended tree. They’ve obviously done very well in the environment they are in which is a very harsh environment. We’ll just make sure we get the ones that don’t have fruit on them,” Drake said.

CIVIC THEATER SIGN PROJECT

Chuck Fox, representing Troy Civic Theater, presented a report to the park board about replacing the Barn in the Park’s sign with an electronic message board. Fox said the cost is estimated $15,000 to $18,000 from Haas sign including installation, electrical services and permits.

Kappers asked if money has been secured for the project. Fox said the group wanted to get permission first from the park board and then pursue grants, fundraising and donations. Fox said he expects the effort to take a year to raise the funds.

Kappers said if the sign was to be installed, it would become property of the city even if the organization paid for it. Kappers said the board could also be used to promote recreation and other city messages.

Kappers asked Hobart Arena Director Ken Siler if the sign would conflict with the Hobart Arena’s electronic board, which he said it would not be an issue.

No formal action was taken at the park board meeting. Kappers said Fox would have to work with city staff to comply with sign code restrictions.

SKATE PARK VANDALS CAUGHT

Park superintendent Jeremy Drake reported three individuals who vandalized the Joe Reardon Skate Park’s were identified. Several of the park ramps were sprayed with gold paint on Oct. 10. Drake said they will be pursuing restitution against one juvenile and two adult subjects.

Alan Kappers asked how much in restitution the parks department was seeking. Drake said the clean-up was done by employees plus materials at a cost of $500.

According to the Troy Police Department, subjects were “shooting a rap music video” in the park in response to another “rap video” recently filmed in the same area by other Troy subjects.

Officers found the subjects through social media and were able to identify them. Jeremiah Hocking, 18, of Troy, a 13 year-old male juvenile, and Matthew Dunlap, 19, of Troy, were charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

