Schools on lockdown; Troy PD search for suspects in two separate incidents

TROY —Troy Police Department responded to two separate robbery incidents around 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to Capt. Joe Long, the first reported robbery and burglary occurred around 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of McKaig. The victim told police two people stole loaded hand guns, a rifle and several knives from his home. The victim caught the robbers as they were exiting the home and they ran off towards the Hobart Urban Nature Preserve off of Dorset. Miami County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit and two drone units are still searching for the suspects as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Both Overfield School and Troy Christian were placed on lockdown. Heywood Elementary is closed for the day. A second robbery was reported in the area of Clay and West streets around 1:15 p.m. The victim allegedly was robbed of $80 by two people who fled in a 2005 red two-door Chevrolet. The suspects were apprehended in the area of Lark Street in Tipp City by Tipp City Police Department officials.

Long said he doesn’t believe the two incidents are related at this time.

Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Troy police work at the scene of an apparent robbery on McKaig Ave on Friday https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120718mju_tpd_robbery1.jpg Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Troy police work at the scene of an apparent robbery on McKaig Ave on Friday Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Troy police, along with Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and Miami County Park District rangers search Hobart Urban Nature Preserve for suspects in an alleged robbery that occurred on McKaig Ave. on Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120718mju_tpd_robbery2.jpg Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Troy police, along with Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and Miami County Park District rangers search Hobart Urban Nature Preserve for suspects in an alleged robbery that occurred on McKaig Ave. on Friday.