Running, unattended car stolen in Tipp

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police Department is warning drivers against leaving their cars running and unattended after another car was stolen from the Speedway on Main Street Thursday night.

A post on the department’s Facebook page called it an “ongoing issue” and the department said that at least two unattended, running vehicles have been stolen from the gas station.

The department’s post said they will be “heavily enforcing” a city ordinance that prohibits leaving vehicles running while unlocked and unattended.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Speedway on Main Street last night on report of a stolen car.

The stolen vehicle was parked at the pump running, keys in the ignition and unlocked while the driver went inside the store.

According to the police report, surveillance footage showed a gray vehicle pull up and park at a pump. The occupants of the gray car observed the running vehicle and drove around it to see if it was occupied. The vehicle backed up and a passenger got out, ran over to the unattended vehicle and drove off.

The driver reported that several electronic items, his checkbook and passport were in the rental vehicle when it was stolen.

The driver was able to locate his iPad with a tracking app and told police that it was showing up at an address in Dayton. Tipp City officers contacted the Dayton Police Department, which sent out units to check for the stolen vehicle.

The stolen car could not be located, but Dayton officers said the gray car the suspects were driving was taken in an armed burglary in Dayton on Wednesday.

The driver was charged with one count of vehicle left unattended.

“This time of year, officers see an increased amount of drivers doing this. We understand it is cold and you may want to keep your car warm,” the post said. “Taking a few minutes and turning your vehicle off and locking it can save you a lot of headache in the long run.”