Pet of the Week

Meet Milo and Otis

Otis was picked up with his buddy Milo and brought to the Miami County Animal Shelter. They were found in the country and the report was they were left there together. Otis and Milo are the best of buddies and are always looking out for one another. Otis is older and seems to have some vision and hearing issues. He is so sweet and affectionate and just wants to spend the rest of his days in a warm house with lots of love. Milo is a sweet boy and is looking for the right home to keep him warm and spoiled. Come see Otis and Milo today and see if they would be a good fit for your family. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.