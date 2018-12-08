Sparks to turn 90

TROY — The family of Arlene Sparks is hosting an open house celebration in honor of her 90th birthday from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

If you cannot honor her in person, the family asks you send a card to 125 Stonewood Road, Troy, OH 45373.

They ask that gifts be omitted.

Snack Pack open to Tipp students

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has started a Snack Pack program, which will provide a bag of food on Friday for the weekend to any student in middle school and high school. To participate in this new program, a parent or a student should email Carol English at cenglish@tmcomservices.org. Students may also be referred by a school staff member. The program will continue through May 24, 2019.

There is no cost, and no forms to fill out to participate. This program is sponsored in part by Needy Basket. Cash donations are being accepted to help support this program. Please contact English or come into the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City to make a donation.

The TMCS office will close for the holidays at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Several local blood drives will help boost the blood supply during the critical holiday period.

• Troy First Presbyterian Church will host a blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 2-6 p.m. at 20 South Walnut St.

• Bradford High School will host a drive Thursday, Dec. 13, from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave.

• The Covington Eagles will host a blood drive Monday, Dec. 17, from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St.

• Voss Honda in Tipp City will host a blood drive Friday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive.

CBC is celebrating the season by offering a gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.