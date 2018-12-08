Miami County Sheriff Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 3

ANIMAL ISSUE: Seth Fletcher turned himself in for outstanding warrants. He turned himself in while at the animal shelter. The warrants were for striking and abandoning a companion animal.

BIRD SEED FLYER: A deputy was approached by the Bradford administrator in reference to property that was turned over to him by residents living on School Street. The property provided was a zip lock baggy containing bird seed and a flier from the White Knights. The property was turned over to the sheriff’s office to be destroyed.

Dec. 4

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to 7087 Hill Road, Newberry Twp. in regards to a burglary complaint. The scene was processed and at this time it is unclear on how many items were taken from the residence. Photographs of the scene were taken and evidence was collected and booked into the Miami County Property Room. This case is pending at this time.

Dec. 5

PUBLIC INTOX: Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Hemm Road, Piqua, on a report of a near pedestrian strike. The caller was warned for public intoxication and given a ride to Imperial Court Apartments in Troy.

VEHICLE STOLEN: The reporting party advised a subject stole his truck out of his driveway in the 4000 block of State Route 41, Concord Twp. He stated he heard his truck start up and looked outside. He saw a white male possibly in his thirties with a black beard pulling away in his truck. The subject turned westbound towards Covington. The reporting party advised he jumped in his car and tried to catch up to his truck. He stated due to heavy traffic he could not catch up to it. The deputy located footprints coming from a cornfield south of the residence.

Dec. 6

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy was advised by a teacher of two students who appeared to be under the

influence of something at the Upper Valley Career Center. After investigation it was determined the students were in fact under the influence of a drug. Both students were released to a parent or guardian and will be charged if necessary at a later time. This matter is under further investigation.

Dec. 7

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the incarceration facility for an assault between two inmates. The two involved

inmates were Ian Freeman and Destin Jenkins. Inmate Freeman stated that Inmate Jenkins stole commissary from under his bunk last night. Inmate Freeman spoke with Corrections Officers about the theft and requested they move inmate Jenkins. When they went to move inmate Jenkins, he walked over to Freeman and verbally assaulted him. Inmate Freeman advised he punched inmate Jenkins in the face and they began fighting. Inmate Jenkins advised the same and admitted to taking commissary during the night from Inmate Freeman. Both subjects were charged.

BURGLARY: The reporting party advised that during the last few days a subject gained entry to his detached

garage in the 3700 block of State Route 718, Troy. The reporting party had found the window removed from the rear of the building. He had already replaced the window prior to arrival. The deputy did locate shoeprint just inside the garage under the window and photographs were taken. The reporting party advised that it did not appear that anything was taken.

K9 DETAIL: A deputy responded to the 1400 block of McKaig Avenue, Troy, at the request of Troy Police to have K9 Bear track an armed suspect who fled on foot from an aggravated burglary.