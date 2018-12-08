Posted on by

It’s Christmas Time in the City

,

Gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves dangle from bushes in downtown Piqua on Friday, made with love by St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle and Garbry Ridge Assisted Living residents. The items are free to anyone in need.

Gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves dangle from bushes in downtown Piqua on Friday, made with love by St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle and Garbry Ridge Assisted Living residents. The items are free to anyone in need.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A brass quintet play Christmas music in the alcove of Barclay’s during Christmas on the Green


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Freedom Express train offered rides through the downtown to kids of all ages during Friday’s Christmas on the Green


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Dozens of motorcyclists braved frigid temperaturs to participate in Saturday’s Piqua Christmas Parade


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Santa Bus rolls spreads Christmas cheer


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Piqua Fire Department offered Santa Claus are ride in Saturday’s Downtown Christmas Parade.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Santa visits with kids at the Piqua Public Library following the annual Downtown Christmas Parade on Saturday


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

An elf hands out candy to kids watching Saturday’s parade


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves dangle from bushes in downtown Piqua on Friday, made with love by St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle and Garbry Ridge Assisted Living residents. The items are free to anyone in need.

A brass quintet play Christmas music in the alcove of Barclay’s during Christmas on the Green

The Freedom Express train offered rides through the downtown to kids of all ages during Friday’s Christmas on the Green

Dozens of motorcyclists braved frigid temperaturs to participate in Saturday’s Piqua Christmas Parade

Santa Bus rolls spreads Christmas cheer

The Piqua Fire Department offered Santa Claus are ride in Saturday’s Downtown Christmas Parade.

Santa visits with kids at the Piqua Public Library following the annual Downtown Christmas Parade on Saturday

An elf hands out candy to kids watching Saturday’s parade

Gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves dangle from bushes in downtown Piqua on Friday, made with love by St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle and Garbry Ridge Assisted Living residents. The items are free to anyone in need.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120718mju_piqua_christmasgreen1-1.jpgGloves, mittens, hats, and scarves dangle from bushes in downtown Piqua on Friday, made with love by St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle and Garbry Ridge Assisted Living residents. The items are free to anyone in need. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A brass quintet play Christmas music in the alcove of Barclay’s during Christmas on the Green
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120718mju_piqua_christmasgreen2-1.jpgA brass quintet play Christmas music in the alcove of Barclay’s during Christmas on the Green Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Freedom Express train offered rides through the downtown to kids of all ages during Friday’s Christmas on the Green
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120718mju_piqua_christmasgreen3-1.jpgThe Freedom Express train offered rides through the downtown to kids of all ages during Friday’s Christmas on the Green Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Dozens of motorcyclists braved frigid temperaturs to participate in Saturday’s Piqua Christmas Parade
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120818mju_parade1-1.jpgDozens of motorcyclists braved frigid temperaturs to participate in Saturday’s Piqua Christmas Parade Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Santa Bus rolls spreads Christmas cheer
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120818mju_parade2-1.jpgSanta Bus rolls spreads Christmas cheer Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Piqua Fire Department offered Santa Claus are ride in Saturday’s Downtown Christmas Parade.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120818mju_parade3-1.jpgThe Piqua Fire Department offered Santa Claus are ride in Saturday’s Downtown Christmas Parade. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Santa visits with kids at the Piqua Public Library following the annual Downtown Christmas Parade on Saturday
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120818mju_parade4-1.jpgSanta visits with kids at the Piqua Public Library following the annual Downtown Christmas Parade on Saturday Mike Ullery | Daily Call

An elf hands out candy to kids watching Saturday’s parade
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_120818mju_parade5-1.jpgAn elf hands out candy to kids watching Saturday’s parade Mike Ullery | Daily Call