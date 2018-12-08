Troy Hospital construction continues

TROY — The Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital located in the 600 block of West Main Street, has set its tentative opening date.

According to Troy Hospital President Eric Lunde, the three-story, 130,000-square-foot hospital is expected to open mid-June. The facility is expected to employ approximately 120 health professionals and support staff who will provide multiple health services including a 24-hour emergency room.

Lunde said he recently relocated to the Troy community and is looking forward to opening the medical facility this summer.

“Troy has such a welcoming spirit, not just Troy, but Miami County. There’s a real sense of community here and the desire to be the best in whatever they do. It’s fun to be part of that and see that integrated into the community. I know with the hospital, when we open our doors, it will all fit into that. We have a wonderful array of people that I approach when I’m walking around any of the Kettering hospitals who are excited to be part of Troy Hospital and live in Miami County. They want to live and work close to that location.”

Located where the former ITW/Hobart Brothers manufacturing facility once stood, the $60 million medical facility will also provide lab and imaging, a surgery center, cardiac testing services, in-patient beds, cancer care and a medical office building for physician practices.

The hospital’s building design is to promote a healing environment with a focus to provide care for the patient as a whole, Lunde said.

“One of the things from a Kettering Health Network’s perspective is we look at caring for the whole person. For the whole person you have to consider the environment in which the care occurs as well. It needs to be a warm, inviting environment. We have an opportunity to do that with the functional design of the facility. With that being said, bricks and mortar are just a piece of it. It’s really going to be the people that are inside that building, extending the care to those in need that we can provide. The building is an opportunity to facilitate that care, but the care really comes from the healing hands and caring hearts of the people who will be employed there and extending that healing care to the community.”

Physician practices and specialties that are expected to be located in the medical office building include primary care, cardiology, orthopedics, women’s health, urology, general and vascular surgery, brain and spine, behavioral health and endocrinology/diabetes.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday for KHN’s new Piqua medical complex at 308 S. Looney Road. The $30 million facility will be approximately 48,000-square-feet and will also include a 24/7 emergency department and medical office building.

“Really, it’s the communities that are drawing us north,” Lunde said. Lunde said residents from the area were having to drive south to utilize its facilities and services.

“They appreciate that care and they want that care in their local communities,” he said. “They are coming to us and saying, ‘Hey, when are you going to have a facility close to us?’ We have that easy access. We are listening and we are making changes based on what we are hearing.”

Lunde said a lot of engineering and planning went into building the hospital in downtown Troy and its impact on the surrounding area.

“One of the things before a building is built, there’s many people who are consulted on what that traffic flow will look like. When you hear that number of employees (100-125), remember we as a hospital are a 24/7 enterprise and so we have multiple shifts of people at work so we aren’t all there at one time. When we look at designing a building, we make sure we accommodate enough parking spaces for both those who work there and for those who are coming to utilize those services,” Lunde said.

Construction on the exterior of the building will be wrapping up soon, before workers move inside to put the finishing touches on the medical facility, Lunde shared.

Mid-June opening for 130,000-squsre-foot facility