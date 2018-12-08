Vehicle reported stolen in Troy

Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News
Troy police investigate a reported stolen vehicle from Speedway on West Main Street in Troy on Saturday. Officers said that a patron at Speedway left their vehicle running and unattended when an unknown subject jumped in and sped out of the lot. Police have no description of the driver. Troy Police, once again, urge motorists to turn off the ignition and remove the keys when walking away from their vehicles.
