Glory to the newborn King

Angels appeared and told the wise men about the newborn King lying in a manger in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Community Church live nativity on Saturday.

Deacon Dan Listener of the Stillwater Community Church, far left, narrates the live Nativity at the church on Saturday evening.

Shepherds gather round Joseph, Mary, and the Baby Jesus in a stable in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Valley Community Church annual Live Nativity on Saturday