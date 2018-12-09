Snee seeks at-large seat in 2019

TROY — Lynne Snee announced her intent to seek an at-large seat on Troy City Council in the 2019 election.

Snee served on the City Council previously from 2012 – 2017, and currently serves on the Troy Planning Commission. Originally from Pensacola, Florida, Snee earned her undergraduate degree from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of West Florida in Pensacola.

She worked for the City Manager’s office in Pensacola for almost seven years, gaining experience in municipal government management and administration.

“I have always enjoyed working in local government because I believe it is the level of government that can most effectively meet citizens’ needs. Local government decisions directly affect residents , and local government representatives should be available and responsive to citizens’ ideas and concerns, while working to plan for the future.I appreciate that Troy has always had dedicated residents willing to serve their community in numerous ways. That’s one of the things that makes our community so vibrant and appealing. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the citizens of Troy as a representative on City Council.”

A resident of Troy for 20 years, Lynne Snee is currently a teacher at Forest Elementary School in Troy. She has been employed with Troy City Schools since 2009. Snee is a graduate of Leadership Troy, serves on the Board of Directors for FISH of Troy and also serves on various committees at First United Methodist Church. Lynne and her husband, Chad, have three children. Their two oldest daughters currently attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and their youngest daughter is a student at Troy High School.

