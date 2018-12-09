Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Nov. 16

Winans, 10 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, employees were observed dumping ice and water into the hand sink. Cease use of the hand sink as a dump sink. Critical: At the time of inspection, the food contact surface (bucket) quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution concentration was observed at 0.0 ppm. Ensure concentration is 200 ppm and the sanitizing solution is changed every four hours or when dirty. Repeat: Observed wet wash cloths being stored on top of the espresso machines in a coffee cup.

Holly’s Cafe & Carryout, 112 N. Main St., Casstown — Critical, repeat: Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler and low boy pizza prep cooler were observed without use-by-dates; corrected. Critical: One container of cole slaw in the walk-in cooler was observed with a use-by-date of Nov. 7; corrected. Clean plates, pans and storage containers were observed being stored with the food contact surfaces up. Cover or invert any plates, pans or food storage containers. The lid and utensil storage containers were observed with food debris build-up. In the utensil storage drawer, cooking and serving utensils were observed scattered. Store the utensils all facing one way with the handles accessible.

Mojo’s Bar & Grill, 109 E. Main St., Troy — No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Critical: Observed sauces (house made BBQ, aolis) that were kept past their seven day date mark; corrected. Critical: Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Observed cleaning chemicals stored above large plastic bin of potato chips on the shelving by the back door; corrected.

Nov. 19

Penn Station, 2331 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have a person with level two certification in food protection. New manager is in the process of obtaining her certification. Critical: Observed no verifiable employee illness reporting form in facility; corrected. Hand washing sink water below 100°F. Observed water temperature in the women’s restroom was at 91F. Critical: Observed no time marking on blanched french fries. Critical: Observed bleach spray bottle that was at a concentration well above 100ppm. Repeat: Observed tongs used for handling raw chicken on the small single door prep top cooler by the grill line were stored with the handle in the raw chicken. Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Repeat: No sanitizer test kit available. Facility did not have a person in charge per shift with level one certification in food protection.

Randall Residence Memory Care Kitchen, 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

McDonald’s, 127 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — Observed single use/disposable items (such as cups, food containers, straws, napkins) stored in the basement underneath sewage lines that have evidence of past drips/leaks. Observed one wiping cloth bucket’s sanitizer concentration was below 50ppm. Observed ice build up on the ceiling of the walk in freezer. Observed unsealed, exposed wood underneath the fountain soda machine in the lobby. Observed bucket in lobby catching water from leak from ceiling. The leak needs to be identified and sealed to prevent further leaking.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Nov. 11

Beppo Uno Pizzeria, 414 W. Water St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Remember to mark all ready-to-eat TCS foods with date opened or made. Discard after days. Frequently check dishwasher to answer it by using 50 ppm chlorine to sanitize items.

Nov. 14

Heritage Catering, 1714 Commerce Drive, Piqua — Observed ready-to-eat food without dates. Must date all ready-to-eat TCS foods with date opened or made. Provide thermometer for three-door refrigerator. The dish washer was not dispensing sanitize. Must use at least 50 ppm chlorine. Repair called in. The interior of the two-door refrigerator and food utensils need cleaned. Be sure to date all ready-to-eat TCS foods. Discard after seven days.

Nov. 15

Waffle House No. 1256, 1232 E. Ash St., Piqua — The egg mixer was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized often enough. Must do this every four hours of continuous use. The following items need to be cleaned: ice pick, clean food utensils, ice machine interior. The following items need to be cleaned: prep unit, drawers under grill, the floors, walls and ceiling, need a more thorough cleaning.

Bob Evans Restaurant, 999 E. Ash St., Piqua — In-use scoops stored on top of food containers. Store in-use utensils clean and dry, or in product with handle extended. Provide thermometer for refrigeration unit. The following items need to be cleaned: prep unit by grill line, microwave interior and slice. Roof is leaking. Repair called in. Keep food and equipment away from area until repair complete. Be sure all food contact surfaces are washed, rinsed and sanitized.

311 Drafthouse, 311 N. Main St., Piqua — Be sure to date all ready-to-at TCS foods with date opened or made. Not being done consistently. Observed bottle of chemicals without label. All products not in original container must be labeled to prevent misuse. The shelving by the grill and the microwave interior need to be cleaned. Date all ready-to-eat TCS foods with dated opened or made discard after seven days. Keep chemicals away from equipment and properly labeled.

Nov. 16

Piqua Central Intermediate, 807 Nicklin Ave., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

China Garden Buffet, 1284 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. Monitor food contact surfaces to make sure they are smooth, durable, intact and clean.

Nov. 17

Miami County 4-H, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Nov 19

Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. Be sure to wash hands often.

The Cornerstone @ 8811, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua — Observed damaged food container. Closely monitor food employees so hands are washed and gloves are warm as needed.

Hickory Farms No. 11294, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.