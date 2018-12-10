Piqua man pleads guilty for bringing a gun to campus

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua man who allegedly brought a loaded gun to the Edison State Community College in April changed his plea to various charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Evan M. Grissom, 25, of Piqua, entered a plea of guilty to fifth-degree felony possession of a weapon on school property. Grissom also entered a plea of no contest and was found guilty of two counts of third degree attempted illegal use of a minor in sexually oriented material. As part of a plea agreement with the state, the state will dismiss first-degree misdemeanor menacing by stalking and telecommunication harassment charges. The state also amended the illegal use of minor in sexually oriented material charges from second degree to third degree charges. As part of the agreement, the state will remain silent at sentencing.

Grissom faces a maximum 84 months in prison and $22,500 fine. He also will be classified as a Tier II sex offender upon sentencing. Grissom will be sentenced by Judge Jeannine Pratt on Jan. 25.

Grissom brought a loaded gun to Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus on April 10. The pistol was found in his bag when Piqua police were investigating him in connection with a menacing by stalking complaint.

Sexually explicit content was reportedly uncovered through a search warrant executed on Grissom’s phone during the investigation.

Grissom allegedly was creating sexually explicit videos involving a 17-year-old victim, according to court records.

Grissom posted surety bond in April on those charges and was placed on a court monitoring system. As part of his bond, he is to have no contact with the victim.