Superintedent provides safety training feedback

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper reported to the board of education about the district-wide safety training held on Dec. 7.

Troy Police Department facilitated the training on Friday. Officers conducted real-life scenarios with a morning session at Troy High School and then an afternoon session at Concord Elementary. Piper said feedback from staff was “overwhelmingly positive.” Piper said training also included a focus on classroom door security as well as hallway activity with changing classes and common area clearance.

“Our staff I think handled it very, very well. Of course it’s an incredibly uncomfortable topic to think about, to talk about and to train for. It was emotional, it was pretty intense and I was impressed by the response by our staff,” Piper said.

Piper said only 17 staff members opted out of the training and different levels of participation were offered throughout the training. Piper said as the training continued, more participation occurred.

“It can be a challenging and emotional task, so they were also given the opportunity to be an observer up close and be in a classroom watching it. I had some teachers who were pregnant or had health issues and chose to opt out entirely and that’s OK,” Piper said.

Piper said he had staff thank him for offering the training and he heard them thanking police officers for their work as well.

Piper also noted the district has three School Resource Officers, one at the high school, one at the junior high and one for all of the elementary buildings, which helps with response times.

“Tough topic to think about, to act out, but again, they did a fantastic job and I was very impressed by our staff and our police department’s professionalism,” Piper said.

Board member Susan Borchers attended part of the training and said “the engagement was impressive.”

“I hope it never happens to us, but I’m very confident that our staff and our police department is very prepared,” Borchers said.

Borchers later asked if a training had been held like this in the past. President Doug Trostle said to his knowledge, school safety training has not been offered to staff at the level of what was offered on Dec. 7.

Trostle thanked Piper for taking the initiative to offer the training day for staff.

Piper said following each session, one for junior high and high school staff and the other for elementary, building principals debriefed their staff.

In other news:

The board approved to grant an Enterprise Zone Abatement agreement for the ConAgra Foods’ expansion project at 100 percent for 15 years. Treasurer Jeff Price said the expansion will add 50 jobs to the company. The school district is part of the EZA, with two other ConAgra agreements and one with Honda and Clopay. The agreement exempts the company from paying taxes connected to the project and its expansion.

The board approved the memorandum of understanding, which sets a tier payment system for after-school clubs and organizations based on student involvement and time.

The district accepted bids from the Cardinal Bus Sales company for three 72-passenger school buses. Treasurer Jeff Price said the district’s new bus will be conventional gas, which Price said has minimal mechanical issues. Price said there have been reported issues with emissions with diesel buses.

Kleptz was voted to serve as president pro tempore for the re-organization meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

The board adjourned into executive session to discuss the purchase of property. No action was taken following the session.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_Training.jpg

Troy City Schools held all-day training Dec. 7