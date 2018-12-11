Sheriff’s wife pleads no contest to OVI

MIAMI COUNTY — Sheri Duchak, 52, of Troy, entered a plea of no contest to an OVI charge and was found guilty in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

She is the wife of Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The Honorable Thomas M. Hanna, a retired judge of the Kettering Municipal Court, presided over the change of plea hearing and Duchak’s sentencing on Tuesday. Hanna also previously appointed prosecuting attorney Marc Ross of the city of Springfield Prosecutor’s Office as the special prosecutor for the case.

“She’s happy to have this thing behind her,” Duchak’s attorney Jack Hemm said during a hearing on Tuesday.

“I would like to apologize,” Duchak said, adding that she wanted to especially apologize to her family and the community. She also thanked the Piqua Police Department “for their professionalism.”

Hanna imposed a fine of $1,075, suspending $700 of it. Duchak also received approximately 80 days of suspended jail time and a credit for approximately 90 days in jail for time for the time she spent in receiving treatment for alcohol addiction. Hanna noted that he was not going to impose any community control due to Duchak undergoing treatment.

According to Piqua Police Department reports, Duchak was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle with an alcohol content greater than 0.238 grams/100ml. According to the results of a urine sample, Duchak had a BAC of 0.360 BAC at the time of the incident. The state of Ohio’s legal limit is 0.08 BAC.

According to reports, Duchak was observed driving a silver 2003 Pontiac GrandAm, striking curbs and driving through grass areas in the area of Pitsenbarger Park in Piqua around 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Duchak refused to submit to field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. She submitted a urine sample and test results were official as of Aug. 27. The charges were filed in Miami County Municipal Court on Aug. 28.

During the initial investigation, Duchak said she was lost and was trying to find her dentist. Duchak also stated several times that she wanted to talk to Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison. The officers refused and placed her into custody and took her back to the police department. She was released to a sober driver after submitting to the tests.

By SamWildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

