Two cows shot with arrows in Union Twp.

WEST MILTON — One cow died and another was injured this weekend after being shot with arrows.

Miami County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on Dec. 8 to a property in the 5000 block of Albaugh Road in Union Township, where they found one cow lying down in a field and another standing in its stall in the barn. The first cow died shortly after the deputies arrived.

“One has died and one is still alive at this time,” said Capt. Tom Wheeler with the sheriff’s office. The cow that died was pregnant.

The cows’ owner removed the arrows from the animals and turned them over as evidence.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, it is believed that the cows were shot from a vehicle parked on the roadway. The incident occurred sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Both cows are valued at about $10,000 each, Wheeler said.

Wheeler said there are no suspects at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 440-9911. Anonymous tips may be made online at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips.