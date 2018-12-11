Bradford board spotlights students

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education recognized a handful of students during their meeting on Monday evening, even prompting a visit from Mayor Don Stump to congratulate two high school students.

Media teacher Sharon Moore recognized Bradford high school students Emma Canan and Maggie Manuel, who were two of 21 students recognized for their winning essays and posters during the 18th annual Families Matter poster and essay contest, “Traditions Build Strong Families,” presented by Family Services of Montgomery County. According to Family Services, there were over 160 entries. Bradford had two winners from the 160 entries. There were 11 winners in the essay contest and 10 winners in the poster contest.

“I was really proud of these girls,” Moore said.

The board recognized Canan and Manuel during their student spotlight, after which Stump presented each of them with a letter of recognition from him.

Moore also recognized high school student Larkin Painter, whose billboard design won the Miami County Safe Communities Coalition’s safe driving billboard contest. Painter was not present at the meeting due to a health issue.

Also during the student spotlight, the elementary school regonized three students.

Teacher Tracy Mueller recognized Martha Gutierrez, a third-grade student. “It was very easy for me to pick her,” Mueller said.

Mueller went on to say that Gutierrez “lights up” her classroom and that Gutierrez’s two favorite things to do at home include playing with her brother and cleaning. When Mueller asked Gutierrez why cleaning is one of her favorite things, Gutierrez said that she likes to help others.

“That is truly how she is,” Mueller said. She added that Gutierrez likes math and works hard on her math lessons.

Teacher Tina Schmitz recognized her student Lucas Lewis. “He comes to school ready to learn,” Schmitz said.

She said that Lewis “has great ideas he is happy to share” and added that Lewis is one of her “best readers.” Schmitz also added that he is a help to others and always willing to provide encouragement.

Schmitz also recognized Patrick Puthoff, a fifth-grade student nominated by intervention speciality Sarah Jasinski. Schmitz read from a statement from Jasinski about Puthoff, saying that he has been working hard on his reading and spelling skills. She said, “Patrick is a student who makes sure he studies for whatever test he has coming up, and his test scores show it.”

Also during their meeting, the board appointed board member Dr. Scott Swabb to be the president pro-tem during their January organizational meeting. The board also appointed Denise Sargent as a trustee for the Bradford Public Library for the seven-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2019 and ending Dec. 31, 2025.

The board also approved tuition reimbursements totaling approximately $1,272.

The board then approved a resolution to participate in the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Legal Assistance Fund for 2019 at a cost of $250.

Following that, the board approved donations from the Community Festival Association for $500 for the high school band, the Bradford Athletic Boosters for $867 for a flag pole, and the Upper Valley Career Center Board for $100 for the Bradford FFA.

The board also approved continuing participation in the Dayton Area School Employment Consortium at $200 per building.

