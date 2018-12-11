Fire destroys garage

PIQUA — Quick work by firefighters kept a burning garage from doing even more damage on Tuesday.

Fire units were dispatched to a reported garage fire in the 1300 block of South Street just after 5 p.m. The caller stated that a garage was burning with flames showing. It also appeared that a nearby home was beginning to burn.

Smoke from the burning structure could be seen for miles as fire units converged on the scene. The burning garage was located in an alley to the south of South Street.

Covington Fire Department was also dispatched on the call. The two departments rapidly began battling the fire both to knock it down and to avoid further damage to nearby homes and garages.

Piqua Power was contacted to turn off power due in part to a downed power line near the burning garage.

Assistant Piqua Fire Chief Chad Kennedy said that in addition to the garage, five other buildings were damaged by the blaze. At least two of those were homes and are believed to be vacant. Most of the damage is heat-related melting of siding.

Kennedy also reported that there were no injuries. One person was home at the time the fire broke out. She and a pet escaped the fire.

Covington Fire Department was released from the scene just before 6 p.m. The Piqua Fire Department remained on the scene doing overhaul and working to determined a cause of the fire.

No damage estimate is yet available.

Mike Ullery | Piqua Daily Call Firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a garage fire in an alley off South Street on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_121118mju_fire_southstreet-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Piqua Daily Call Firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a garage fire in an alley off South Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Blaze damages nearby homes