Suspects break in Secretary’s Office at Fairgrounds

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a break-in reported at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a report that suspects broke a window of the secretary’s office. According to Miami County Agricultural Society President Mike Jess, who was at the office as deputies processed the scene, no computer equipment or items were stolen from the office.

Officers were on the scene checking other buildings for damage and stolen items Wednesday morning.

Jess said campers stored at the fairgrounds were not targeted, but fair officials were still checking buildings. Deputies dusted for prints and found a large footprint at the scene.

If you have any information related to the case, contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at the non-emergency 9-1-1 number at (937) 440-9911. Anonymous tips may be made online at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a break-in at the Miami County Fairgrounds office. No items have been reported stolen from the office. Deputies continue to search the grounds. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_fairoffice-1.jpg Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a break-in at the Miami County Fairgrounds office. No items have been reported stolen from the office. Deputies continue to search the grounds.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

