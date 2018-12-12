Cause of fire still undetermined

PIQUA — Piqua fire investigators are still looking to determine the cause for a Tuesday evening fire that destroyed a garage and damaged nearby structures.

Pique fire units were sent to 1217 South Street at 4:50 p.m. on a report of a fully-involved garage fire. Covington Fire Department was also dispatched. An all-call was issued as responding units arrived and saw the extent of the blaze. There were reports that smoke from the burning garage could be seen from as far away as Dayton.

An occupant of the home was alerted to the fire in her unattached garage by by a passerby and assisted in leaving her home.

Reports from Piqua Fire Department indicate that the garage was a total loss. Two other homes, one at 1217 South St. (the home where the garage was burning) and 1215 South St., sustained exposure damage. A garage behind 1215 South St. and two unoccupied homes, 1223 South St. and 705 Wilson Ave. were also damaged by heat and flames.

Piqua Power responded to disconnect power to lines that were down and arcing near the burning garage and the Piqua Street Department responded with a backhoe to bring down the remaining walls in the burned garage.

No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported and no damage estimate has yet been determined. At this time, fire department reports list the cause as “Undetermined.”

Fire units cleared the scene just after 8 p.m.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A pile of rubble is all that remains at the scene of a garage fire at the rear of 1217 South St. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_121218mju_fire_garage_followup-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A pile of rubble is all that remains at the scene of a garage fire at the rear of 1217 South St.

Multiple buildings damaged as result for Tuesday fire