Trustees adopt cell phone policy

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees adopted a resolution to amend its personnel police regarding cell phone usage at its regular meeting on Wednesday.

The policy will be added to its employee handbook and addresses the safety of workers and their use of cell phones and texting during work hours. The addition was suggested by the township’s loss underwriter KLA Risk Management.

Trustees noted township workers continue to pick-up leaves throughout the township which should be complete this week.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremy Adams attended the meeting. Adams reported 145 sheriff’s office calls were made within the township in the last two weeks. Adams broke down the call log with 25 traffic stops, six accidents, 16 prisoner transports and the other reports of various nature. Trustee Don Pence thanked Adams for attending and for keeping the trustees updated on the township reports.

Trustees adjourned into executive session to discuss employee salaries for 2019. No action was anticipated. The trustees plan on taking action at their next meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at the township office located on Horizon West Court.

For more information visit, www.concord-township.com.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

