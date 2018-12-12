UVCC names student of month

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director, Matt Meyer, released the names of the Career Center’s High School Students-of-the-Month for November 2018. According to Meyer, students from each program are named for the honor (Student-of-the-Month) to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

The recipients for November were:

Bradford: Shane Bryan, Exercise Science II; Nickolas Mowery, Automotive Technologies I.

Covington: Dylan Lucas, Auto Collision Repair Technologies I.

Miami East: Anna Gumbert, Auto Collision Repair Technologies II.

Newton: Bailly Abernathy, Interactive Media II.

Piqua: Summer Cayton, Cosmetology II (Guided Study); Skylar Engley, Early Childhood Education and Care I; Trevor Nicholas, Welding Technologies I; Ashton West, Auto Services I.

Troy: Caitlyn Hutson, Exercise Science I; Erina McGuire, Design and Digital Print Technologies I; Adara Myers, Veterinary Science I (Math 11); Eli Sabins, Welding Technologies II; Savannah Tantillo, Cosmetology II.

Troy Christian: Aidan Hicks, Automotive Technologies II.