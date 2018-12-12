Program Designed to Empower Those with Parkinson’s

TROY — Delay the Disease is an evidence-based fitness program designed to empower those living with Parkinson’s disease by optimizing their physical function and helping to delay the progression of symptoms. The program is offered in 18 states and Canada including locally at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC).

The program is designed to help proactively push back against overall disease progression using dedicated exercise therapies targeting Parkinson’s symptoms. It helps empower the patient to take control of the disease with daily exercise, enhancing the individual’s life physically, functionally, and emotionally.

A recent participant in the UVMC Delay the Disease program, Elvira Gendler, decided to visit from her home in Los Angeles on the recommendation of her sister-in-law in Troy. As her participation in the 12-week program came to a close in November, Elvira and those around her said they have noticed improvement.

“I try to do the best I can,” Elvira said of exercises taught in the class by physical therapist Paul Kremer. “I try to copy Paul. He is an amazing trainer. It is not just because he knows how to do the exercises, but he tries to make people feel they can improve.”

Elvira’s sister-in-law, Irina Gendler, MD, of Troy attended the first class with Elvira to gain first-hand knowledge of what was involved. “I was very interested in how it was supposed to work. I have a lot of patients with Parkinson’s disease. My concern is it is depressing,” she said.

“Parkinson’s disease and any other disease with associated movement disorders brings significant physical limitations, emotional instability with ongoing frustration and depression. It affects tremendously everyone in a family, changing the life of the whole family forever. For decades, it was considered a ‘no hope diagnosis.’ Now we have hope,” Dr. Gendler said.

“This is a way we can help people enjoy life, to help them to continue everyday living activity,” she said.

For more information on the Delay the Disease Wellness program or Delay the Disease Seminar for Carepartners, call (937) 492-0270. The next Delay the Disease program will begin Jan. 8. Registration deadline is Dec. 19.