Commission OK’s new Troy banners

TROY — On Wednesday, Troy Planning Commission OK’d the Activate Troy Partnership’s new banners featured on the Masonic Temple Lodge building on West Main Street.

The commission approved the first of two designs selected by the ATP. The proposal was previously tabled due to the lack of an application and signed approval of the owner of the Masonic Temple.

The canvas banners include a bar code to represent the first bar code scanned at the former Marsh supermarket in Troy. The design also includes a WACO airplane, which was also featured on the Gentleman of the Road banner. The colors of the banner are navy and orange and the circular ring found in the new city of Troy logo. On the wings of the WACO airplane are the number “18” and “14” to represent the 1814 year when the city of Troy was incorporated. The QR Code was removed for the design previously presented.

The current banners, replaced in 2015, are “rapidly fading” and need to be replaced. The Action Troy Partnership provided input of the design. The city of Troy would cover the cost of the banners and its installation at a cost of $1,800, according to city officials. City staff approved the design as presented and noted of the two design, the approved banners were preferred.

Nicole Loy, executive diirector of Troy Main Street, and a member of the ATP, presented the designs to the commission, which were revised from the first presentations.

Commission president Alan Kappers said he appreciated the proposal, although he was still concerned about the bar code featured in the northern banner. Kappers asked if the city would be “teased” about the “price of the building” with the enlarged bar code.

Loy said when she moved to the area she thought it was cool that the first-ever bar code scanned was in Troy and thought it was a fun fact for visitors.

Mayor Michael Beamish asked for more information about the QR code. The QR code would provide an explanation of the history on the banner. The code would be located near the banner site and and has the ability to be offered in nearby locations throughout the area.

Loy said the QR code would be located in areas to connect an informational piece combined with the banners. The information would also be displayed in a general manner, without the use of a Smartphone, near the banner.

The commission approved the banners unanimously.

In other news:

The commission approved the application for red and white striped window design for Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.

Previously, commission tabled the application due to the “bright” shade of red requested. Planning and Zoning staff said it was the request of the owner to keep the color as presented due to the store’s brand. The commission OK’d the application.

Troy Planning Commission also OK’d a request from a homeowner in the Nottingham neighborhood to install solar panels. The commission tabled the application to allow the homeowner to receive permission from neighbors to move forward with the project.

An application was filed by Mark and Chrystal Gremling in the 800 block of Crossbow Lane; they were not present at the meeting. The application states the owner’s wish to place eight solar panels (140 square feet) on the south side of the roof of the garage. The home faces east, but the garage faces south, which is the best place for solar panels to be installed.

The city’s zoning code states “roof mounted systems shall be located so not to be visible from the public right-of-way fronting the property except as otherwise approved by Planning Commission.” The applicants provided consent from the neighbors to allow the installation of the panels. Commission unanimously approved the application.

Following a discussion about what is deemed “historic,” especially with color schemes within the downtown area of Troy, Kappers asked if commission would be open to attend a workshop on the subject. Further into the discussion, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said he could reach out to MKSK, consultants who provided the riverfront study, who also recommended a similar measure. Kappers said he’d appreciate that effort.

The commission will not meet on Dec. 26.

