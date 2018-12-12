Santa lends a hand to FOP

Santa Claus keeps watch as Miami County FOP members, Jim Waysong, Adam Simpson, and Ryan Omberg check their list … twice … as Santa prepares to accompany FOP members to deliver Christmas packages to families whose lives have been touched by crime during the past year.

Santa Claus visits an area family to deliver Christmas gifts, courtesy of the Miami County FOP, on Wednesday. The FOP Lodge has been helping famiies in need for the past 12 years. This year the lodge assisted more than 40 families and some 85 children.