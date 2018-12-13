Lozano Ohio’s Music Educator of the Year

CASSTOWN — A local music teacher was recently recognized by the Ohio Music Educators Association.

On Dec. 7, Miami East music teacher Omar Lozano was named OMEA’s Ohio Music Educator of the Year for excellence and service in music education in a surprise ceremony at the Miami East High School. This award recognizes one music educator in the entire state who is deemed to be the top music educator for the year.

Ann Usher is the president-elect of OMEA and Frank Fahrer is the OMEA member who nominated Lozano presented him with the award.

Lozano will be further recognized at the state OMEA conference in Cleveland later this school year.