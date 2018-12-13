Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 8

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 3000 block of Elleman Road, Union Twp. for a theft complaint. This matter is under investigation.

Dec. 9

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was notified by an off-duty unit a male subject was seen coming from the west side of the Municipal Court building. The male then started going through a trash can. A deputy found the subject seated in the driver side of the listed vehicle. The male produced a military ID as identification. The deputy recognized the name, Matthew Dunlap, from a report he had just read and approved.

The deputy advised Matthew he knew he was suspended and asked why he was in the driver seat. He stated he was just waiting on his girlfriend, Kara Slife, who was in visitation in the jail. Matthew stated he hadn’t driven and was just in the driver seat waiting. Matthew was then advised to wait in the passenger seat while the deputy checked his and Kara’s driving status. Kara was found to be suspended and Matthew was advised they needed to call for a ride when she returned from visitation. Nothing was found damaged or out of place at the court house

Dec. 10

GUN GONE: A resident in the 31000 block of Tipp Cowelsville Road, Monroe Twp. called to report a handgun stolen from his residence. Nothing else in the house appears to have been taken or touched. Reporting party asked for a report to be filed in case the gun shows up in the future.

ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Downtown Jail in reference to an inmate

possessing marijuana. After an investigation, John Young was charged with Illegal Conveyance.

DISRUPTING: A deputy cited James Sorah, 80, of Casstown, with fourth-degree felony disrupting public services and two counts of domestic violence.

JAIL ISSUE: Maryssa Haflin, 27, of Cincinnati, was charged with third degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items into the incarcerate and fifth-degree possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.