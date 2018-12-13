Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Nov. 20

Bakehouse Bread Company, 317 SW Public Square, Troy — Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed can of coke stored on speed rack in kitchen by shelving used to cool bread baked in facility. Repeat: No written procedures for time as a public health control. Observed pancake mix (powdered kind mixed with water) sitting on the prep table outside of temperature control. Person in charge stated that this food item was good for four hours. Facility did not have written procedure or time stamps on product. Repeat: Observed food items stored directly on the floor in the walk in cooler and walk in freezer. Ensure food and food items are at least 6 inches off the floor.

Caldwell House, 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy — Observed cabinets and drawer surfaces with cracks and areas missing. Observed noncommercial toaster and hand mixer in the kitchen. Critical: The prep sink, soda fountain machine, and ice machine drain lines were observed without air gaps. provide air gaps between the drains and prep sink, soda fountain and ice machine drain lines. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a individual with a level one food safety certification.

Al’s Pizza, 13 Weston Road, Troy — Repeat: No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Repeat: No level one certification in facility.

Staunton Country Store, 17 S. State Route, Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have a person with level two certification in food protection. Critical, repeat: Private water system not sampled or tested as required.

Brookdale Troy, 81 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Clare Bridge Of Troy, 81 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Basil’s Restaurant, 18 N. Market St., Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, the person in charge was without an employee health policy and a verifiable manner of the employees’ responsibilities. The bar hand sink was observed without soap. The bar hand sink was observed without disposable hand towels. Critical: The hand washing sink located in the dirty dish area was observed with a hose in it; corrected. Critical: Containers of food items (bacon, crispy won tons, etc.) on the line were observed uncovered. Cover when not in use. Critical: In the Northlake stand-up reach-in cooler, containers of sour cream, gallons of milk, and blocks of butter were observed holding between 44 F and 45 F; corrected. Critical: In the kitchen walk-in cooler, multiple containers of food and homemade sauces were observed past their use-by-date; corrected. In the basement walk-in cooler, boxes of reduced oxygen packaging of tuna and sea bass were observed unthawed. In the basement walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. Place boxes of food at least six inches off the floor. On the bottom shelf of the cutting board, the utensil and cutting board storage containers were observed with food debris build-up. The Northlake stand-up reach-in cooler was observed with an ambient air temperature of 44 F; the food was removed and a professional was consulted.

Tippecanoe Coffee, 22 N. Second St., Tipp City — Facility does not have a person with level two certification in food protection. Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; corrected. No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Critical, repeat: Observed raw turkey stored above shell eggs and cans of soda in the upright, residential cooler in the kitchen; corrected. Unapproved pesticide being used: HotShot pesticide diffuser present in facility, hanging under the hand sink in the kitchen. Food thermometer not readily accessible. Observed scones and other baked goods in a basket on the front counter by the register that were purchased in bulk, packaged in facility, and were not labeled. Observed hole in wall in the closet where the furnace is located. The air conditioner power cord is routed through a hole in the wall in this closet and light can be seen around the chord. The hole needs to be sealed to prevent pest entry. Repeat: Observed numerous residential grade equipment in use in facility. The freezer in the back storage room, the refrigerator in the main kitchen, the food processor, the vitamix blender are all residential grade. Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Repeat: Observed the insides of the cabinets need to be cleaned to prevent food debris and dirt accumulations. Observed no level one food safety certification in facility.

Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua — Observed the hand sink by the prep sink in the back of the kitchen was not able to provide water of 100F for hand washing. Critical: Consumer is not properly advised of the risk of consuming raw or under-cooked animal foods. Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized.Observed that in the basement, there was backup from the floor drains causing water on the floor. Person in charge stated they have had and currently are having plumbers out to the facility to try and figure out what is causing this backup. There is no prep work or storage of food items in the basement. Basement is unfinished with dirt/concrete floor. Repeat: Observed hole in the wall under the hand sink by the upright two door cooler in the main kitchen area. Observed no level one food safety certification in facility.

El Sombrero, 1700 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — The kitchen hot water sanitizing ware washing machine was observed with a plate surface temperature of 146 F. Cease operation of the dish machine to sanitize and use three compartment sink.