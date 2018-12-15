Dec. 11

FAKE $100: A deputy was dispatched to JJ’s Lunchbox on report of a counterfeit money complaint. A female

purchased items using a $100 bill and left with the change. After she was gone, the employee discovered the $100 bill was fake.

THEFT: A deputy was contacted by Sgt. Bobb to take a theft report at 6520 Studebaker Rd., Bethel Twp.

Dec. 12

FAIRGROUNDS: Two buildings were broken into at the fairgrounds. There was forced entry to the Secretary’s Office and entry was gained into the sheep building. Evidence was recovered at the scene and photographs taken.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A teacher contacted an Upper Valley Career Center administrator in reference to a student having the odor of marijuana coming from them. The administrator spoke with the student and they admitted to having a roach in their car from the night prior. Administration spoke with the SRO and the student will be charged with drug possession.

FAKE CHECK: A deputy responded to Buckeye Motors in the 3000 block of S. County Road 25A, Concord Twp. in reference to a possible fraudulent check. After investigation and speaking to the Miami County Prosecutors, Latishi Baldwin was

charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Miami County YMCA on report of items stolen out of a locker.

Dec. 13

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to 620 E Ginghamsburg Road, Monroe Twp. to BR Mulch on the report of a burglary. The business had been broken into over night by an unknown suspect. This case is pending further investigation

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Courthouse in reference to small baggie containing a white powdery substance. Case is pending.

Dec. 14

OVI: A deputy observed a driver commit several traffic violations on E. U.S. Rt. 40 near S. St. Rt. 201, Bethel Twp. The deputy stopped the vehicle as it pulled into the lot of Big Mike’ gas station. The subsequent investigation revealed that the driver was driving with her driving privileges under an OVI suspension and that she was currently operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and charged with the OVI and OVI DUS. The driver was released to a friend who picked her up at the sheriff’s office.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the Troy Christian High School on a report involving two students that sent or received a nude photograph on their phones while they were at their residences.

THEFT: A resident in the 7900 block of Perry Road, Covington, reported a gun stolen from the residence.

Dec. 15

OVI: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle doing donuts in the yard and field near the residence in the 7000 block of E. State Route 36, Fletcher. Deputies located the vehicle down the road where the vehicle was disabled with a flat time.

The driver and registered owner, Travis Cox, 36, address unknown, was arrested for failure to control, hit/skip, OVI, possession of a dangerous drug and improper handling of a firearm inside a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Cox was incarcerated.