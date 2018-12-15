Premier announces new leadership

DAYTON — Premier Health will have new leadership at two of its three hospitals at the dawn of 2019.

Mike Uhl, president of Atrium Medical Center, will become president of Miami Valley Hospital, effective Jan. 1. He assumes the role from Mike Maiberger, who has been temporarily serving as hospital president during the transition of services to that hospital from Good Samaritan Hospital. Once Uhl transitions to Miami Valley Hospital, Maiberger will again focus exclusively on his system-level role as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health.

“Mike brings strong and comprehensive experience in many facets of health care, and combines that with a passion for our patients, physicians and employees,” Maiberger said. “This promotion reflects and recognizes Mike’s contributions and successes as a member of Premier Health’s executive team.”

Uhl has served as Atrium’s president since January 2017. He joined Premier Health in January 2014 as system vice president of operations innovation before advancing to the chief operating officer position at Atrium. Prior to joining Premier Health, he was with Deloitte Consulting LLP, working with numerous health care clients and developing a breadth of experience at the local, state and national levels. Uhl began his health care career as a nurse 20 years ago at Middletown Regional Hospital, the hospital that became Atrium.

Uhl earned a Master of Business in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Xavier University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati.

Dr. Keith Bricking will succeed Uhl as president of Atrium Medical Center on Jan. 1. He is the first physician to lead a Premier Health hospital in the system’s 23-year history.

Dr. Bricking’s medical training and experience are in emergency medicine. Since joining Premier Health in 2005, he has served in many leadership roles within the health system, including president of the Miami Valley Hospital medical staff and medical director of that hospital’s emergency medicine department.

“Dr. Bricking has an unwavering commitment to quality and compassionate care, and is a force for teamwork and collaboration,” Maiberger said.

Dr. Bricking earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in health care from Wright State University’s Raj Soin College of Business. He earned his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Northern Kentucky University, completing his residency at Indiana University