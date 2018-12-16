Nursing students graduate from MVCTC program

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Adult Education Practical Nursing Program held its graduation ceremony on Dec. 7, in the Student Activity Center.

The graduation was attended by family and friends there to support the 27 graduates. Multiple faculty and staff also were in attendance to congratulate the graduates on successful completion of the rigorous program.

After receiving their passports and nursing pins, the graduates invited all nurses present to stand with them and recite the Florence Nightingale Pledge. This was a very moving experience for all those in attendance, officials said.

“Job opportunities are plentiful for the graduates,” MVCTC Adult Education Nursing Coordinator Lynn Beaver said. “As of Dec. 11, 2018, we have already heard from graduates that have passed their NCLEX licensure exam.”

Among the graduates completing the program were Adriean Auton from West Milton and Deborah Fugate from Tipp City.

For more information about MVCTC Adult Education programs, visit www.mvctc.com/AE.

Adult education programs starting soon at MVCTC include: