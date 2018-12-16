United Way at 70 percent of goal

MIAMI COUNTY — Thanks to the community’s generosity, the United Way of Miami County is 70 percent to its goal of reaching $1,350,000. This money will help support 43 local agencies in Miami County. Those agencies help our neighbors with education, financial stability and health initiatives.

An additional $418,000 in pledges is need to meet the goal.

United Way of Miami County’s CEO Sean Ford commented, “With your help we know that we can raise the additional funds needed to close the gap. Remember, that all money raised here, stays here in Miami County and helps local children and families. We are helping the people that you see at the grocery store, that you stand in line with, that you run into at church, that are your neighbors, that are your cousins and that are your friends. Together we can make a difference.”

With the clock ticking on the 2018 fund raising campaign, board members are looking to add to the already long list of Miami County businesses and their employees that are donating towards the cause. Many businesses make a company donation, while other businesses are running an employee giving campaign. Those campaigns give their employees a chance to donate a few dollars from their paychecks each week. Individual donations can be made at the website unitedwaymco.org/donate/today and click “donate.” v

“Although the United Way is a nationally recognized name, its focus is on making local communities stronger. The funds raised by the United Way of Miami County, through campaigns and donations, are used by our community to support organizations providing services in the health, education, and financial stability. We support over 40 organizations which touch, either directly or indirectly, virtually every citizen in Miami County,” said Phil Cox, president of the United Way of Miami County Board of Directors.

To stay current with all the United Way of Miami County news, visit www.unitedwaymco.org and follow/like them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @UnitedWayMCO.