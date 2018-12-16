Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 13

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy filed charges on Stephanie Jones, 30, of Troy, with drug possession from an incident reported on Dec. 1.

VANDALISM: A deputy charged Jeremiah Hocking, 18, of Troy, with fifth degree felony vandalism.

Dec. 14

OVI: A deputy cited Shannon Campbell, 28, of New Carlisle, for OVI, OVI suspension and traffic control devices from a traffic stop at U.S. Route 40 and State Route 201 in Bethel Twp.

THEFT: A deputy charged Latishi Baldwin, 32, of Troy, was charged with felony theft from an incident in the 3000 block of S. County Road 25-A, Troy, on Nov. 6.

Dec. 15

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: Deputies responded to the 2400 block of S. County Road 25A, Concord Twp. in reference to a female down and an adult male doing CPR. Upon further investigation some drug paraphernalia was located at the scene and a male was arrested and incarcerated. The female was transported to UVMC for medical treatment.

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy was dispatched to the 8750 S. 5th Street, Brandt, reference a welfare check. An employer called and advised the male subject did not show up for work this evening. When the deputy arrived on scene and made entry into the residence located the male who was deceased.