Council to review ConAgra proposal

TROY —Troy City Council will review a resolution for an Enterprise Zone Agreement with ConAgra Foods for its proposed $69 million snack stick production expansion at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The expansion is expected to add 50 full-time jobs. The EZA seeks 100 percent abatement on real and tangible personal property taxes for 15 years. The law and ordinance reviewed the proposal and will make a positive recommendation to council.

Council will also review stormwater rates, including an increase of 3 percent in 2019 and 2020 and five percent in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The current rate is $5.25. The increase would be 16 cents to $5.41 in 2019, and $5.57 in 2020. The stormwater rates would increase 28 cents to $5.85 in 2021; 29 cents to $6.14 in 2022; and 31 cents to $6.45 in 2023.

The memo to city council from Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington and City Auditor John Frigge states that increases are necessary due to stormwater funds going from self-sustaining to negative fund balance in 2023. The memo highlights a number of projects, new labor and management staff will be needed and more increases to the stormwater fund will be needed in the future. It will have a first reading and is not emergency. Rates would be effective Feb. 1, 2019.

RESOLUTIONS

• R-63-2018 2019 Funding, Lincoln Community Center, $25,000 3rd Reading

• R-69-2018 Stormwater Fees 2019-2023 1st Reading

• R-70-2018 Enterprise Zone Agreement #37, ConAgra Foods Packaged Foods LLC EMERGENCY 1st Reading

• R-71-2018 Agreement with FOP – Captains Association for 2019-2021 EMERGENCY 1st Reading

The agreement includes wages, benefits and other employment for 2019-2021. Police Captain salary begins at Step 1 at $44.71 per hour and $45.92 per hour at Step 2 in 2019; Step 1 at $45.83 per hour and Step 2 at $47.07 in 2020; Step 1 at $46.75 per hour and Step 2 at $48.01 per hour in 2021.

• R-72-2018 Agreement with AFSCME for 2019-2021 EMERGENCY 1st Reading

• R-73-2018 Agreement with AFSCME – Park employees for 2019-2021 EMERGENCY 1st Reading

• R-74-2018 Agreement with IAFF for 2019-2021 EMERGENCY 1st Reading

The agreement includes wages, benefits and other provisions effective Jan. 1, 2019 through 2021. A first year third class firefighter salary begins at $53,107 in 2019; $54,434 in 2020 and $55,523 in 2021. A platoon commander salary begins at $85,755 in 2019; $87,899 in 2020; and $89,657 in 2021.

ORDINANCES

• O-56-2018 Revision to Zoning Code Section 1143.25 Regarding DR-O District 3rd Reading

There were no comments for or against the revision at its Dec. 3 public hearing.

• O-60-2018 Amend Seasonal Salary Ordinance 1st Reading

For seasonal employees, temporary laborers and clerks salary is proposed to start at $8.55 an hour for new hires in 2019 for Ohio minimum wage, up from $8.30 an hour. The ordinance also includes to increase the rates of the Troy Aquatic Park’s pool manager by 25 center per hour to $10.60 step 1; $10.85 step 2, and $11.10 step 3. The wage of the manager position has not increased in eight years.

• O-61-2018 Amend Chapter 141, benefit provisions for non-bargaining unit employees EMERGENCY 1st Reading

Benefits include HSA contributions, vacation pay, safety glasses, educational incentive compensation and license recognition pay.

• O-62-2018 Salary Ordinance 2019-2021, Captains EMERGENCY 1st Reading

• O-63-2018 Salary Ordinance 2019-2021, AFSCME employees EMERGENCY 1st Reading

• O-64-2018 Salary Ordinance 2019-2021, IAFF EMERGENCY 1st Reading

In other news:

The 2018 Sidewalk Repair Project was awarded to LJ DeWeese with the lowest and best bid of $265,055. Council authorized $350,000 for the project. Four bids were submitted.

Randy Trissell will retire from the Street Division after 20 years of service effective Dec. 31.

City offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas, and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Refuse collection will be delayed one day starting Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Stormwater fee increase on agenda

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.comh

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.comh