Y offers youth sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua and Robinson branches. These eight-week leagues begin on Feb. 8-9.

YMCA youth sports are designed for children with all skill levels. Games will use a competitive format including progressive rules enforcement and scoring while maintaining fair play for all participants.

• Piqua branch leagues

3-4 and 5-6 Year Old Soccer — Saturday Afternoons

7 -10-year-old soccer — Late Saturday afternoons

• Robinson branch leagues

Kindergarten boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

Third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball – Saturday mornings

First through fourth grade boys/girls floor hockey — Saturday mornings (Begins Feb. 23)

4-5-year-old boys/girls basketball — Saturday afternoons

• Troy Junior Basketball at Robinson Branch

First and second grade boys/girls basketball – Sundays beginning Jan. 6. — with registration by Dec. 31.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Snack Pack open to Tipp students

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has started a Snack Pack program, which will provide a bag of food on Friday for the weekend to any student in middle school and high school. To participate in this new program, a parent or a student should email Carol English at cenglish@tmcomservices.org. Students may also be referred by a school staff member. The program will continue through May 24, 2019.

There is no cost, and no forms to fill out to participate. This program is sponsored in part by Needy Basket. Cash donations are being accepted to help support this program. Please contact English or come into the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City to make a donation.

The TMCS office will close for the holidays at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Several local blood drives will help boost the blood supply during the critical holiday period.

• The Covington Eagles will host a blood drive Monday, Dec. 17, from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St.

• Voss Honda in Tipp City will host a blood drive Friday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive.

CBC is celebrating the season by offering a gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.