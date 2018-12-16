Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 3

Sakai Japanese Bistro, 2303 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; corrected. Observed no written procedure for cleaning of bodily fluids. Critical: Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing; corrected. Critical, repeat: Observed raw pork stored over cooked chicken in the bottom of the prep top cooler by the grill line and observed raw fish stored above vegetables and sauces in the bottom of the reach in cooler behind the sushi bar; corrected. Observed facility lacking written procedure for time as a public health control which is being used on sushi rice. Observed no maximum registering thermometer or heat strips present in facility for verifying rinse temperature of mechanical, high temp dish machine is reaching the required 160F at the dish surface. Observed no level one food safety certification in facility.

Dec. 4

Winans Chocolates & Coffees, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Repeat: Observed employee drink in a non-designated area.

Subway, 982 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Observed employee washing dishes in three-compartment sink and spraying off dishes after sanitizing. Employee was pulling utensils and dishes from sanitizer compartment of sink and spraying them off with spray nozzle before allowing to air dry; corrected. Facility did not have a person in charge per shift with level one certification in food protection.

Subway Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; corrected. No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed no written procedure for cleaning of body fluids.

Subway, 998 N. Market St., Troy — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; corrected. No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Facility did not have a person in charge per shift with level one certification in food protection.

Patty’s IGA, 106 E. Main St., Bradford — No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Critical: Observed Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods holding in the open air dairy case, where milk, cheese, butter are stored, above 41F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all TCS foods above 41F. Critical: Observed multiple items that are packaged in the facility that are not properly labeled. Cheeseballs made in house are missing ingredient list on label and food allergens. Bulk candy items that are packaged in facility and sold are missing label with facility information and ingredient list and allergens. Also, chocolate fudge made in facility and packaged for sale missing facility information and ingredient list and food allergens. Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed air gap on prep sink in prepared foods area was not sufficient. The drain line of the prep sink was down in the floor drain with no gap present.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Nov. 20

The Hideout, 1106 E. Fisk St., Piqua — Observed potatoes stored below raw meats in walk-in. Keep raw meats below items not cooked or high of a temperature. The interior of the microwave needs to be cleaned. Signs of mice in kitchen. Remove unneeded items, secure building and take steps to remove mice. Utensils not being washed correctly. Wash with soapy water, rinse with clean and sanitize 2ith 200 ppm Quaternary ammonia. Provide test strips so level of sanitizer can be monitored. The following items need to be cleaned: the walk-in cooler interior, including shelving, and the fryer area. The cutting board is damaged. Cutting surface must be smooth and easily cleanable. Remove unused equipment or unused items from facility. The floors need to be cleaned.

Mikado, 1574 Covington Ave., Piqua — Keep hand soap and paper towels at all hand sinks at all items so hands can be washed when needed. Corrected. Continue to maintain records for the fish that is used in sushi.

Nov. 21

Lighthouse Cafe, 213 N. Main St., Piqua — Wiping cloths on counter. Keep them in sanitizer between uses to prevent bacterial growth. Egg mixer not being washed often enough. Must wash and sanitize every four hours of continued use. Damaged handle on food processor. Replace. The ceilings needs to be cleaned. Be sure to wash and sanitize food equipment thoroughly and often.

YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Nov. 26

Internet Cafe, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Edison State Snack Bar, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua — The pop nozzles need to be washed. The freezer (two-door) needs to be cleaned. The garbage disposal and the cutting boards need repaired/updated. The counters by the pop machine need repair. The walls and floors in the kitchen need to be cleaned. Signs of mice in kitchen. Increase cleaning and continue taking steps to remove nice. Be sure to wash, rinse and sanitize all food contact surfaces.

Nov. 28

Twin Dragons, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua — Person-in-charge must have knowledge of food safety and be applying that knowledge in the food service. Person-in-charge must have Level II food safety certification. Raw chicken stored over fruit and cooked chicken in walk-in cooler. Keep raw chicken below other foods. Label bulk food containers to prevent misuse. The chicken boxes are being reused. Do not reuse these items, they can not be properly cleaned. Provide thermometer for small prep unit. Observed broken food containers and cutting boards. Replace. The following items need to be cleaned: microwave, rice pots, food containers, blender, bulk food containers, pots and knives. The following items need to be cleaned: prep units, walk-in cooler interior, all shelving, kitchen timer, can rack. Provide paper towels and soap at restroom hand sinks. The floors, walls and ceiling need to be cleaned. Label spray bottles to prevent misuse.

Dec. 7

China East, 1239 E. Ash St., Piqua — Scoops for rice kept in stagnate water. Keep these in product with handle out or clean and dry. Observed dented cans. Do not use severely dented cans. Observed chicken on cardboard on the counter. Do not cool foods on absorbent surfaces at room temperature. Cool on washable trays in cooler. Observed chicken — 118 degrees and fish — 120 degrees, being held on top of steam table. Keep these items in steam table above 135 degrees. Temperatures in prep unit above 41 degrees. Pineapple — 46 degrees; corn — 46 degrees. Keep below 41 degrees at all times to prevent bacterial growth. This unit has been cited in the past. Repair or replace. Provide thermometer for front refrigerators. Home-use refrigerator being used by buffet. Must use NSF commercial equipment. Equipment and utensils not being sanitized, only washed. Must sanitize. Must have at least one person here with Level II food safety certificate. Keep all foods below 41 degrees or above 135 degrees at all times to prevent bacterial growth. Keep chemicals away from food prep areas. Cool foods rapidly from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours and 70 degrees to 41 in four hours. Put items in shallow pans directly into cooler. Do not use dented cans. Must sanitize equipment to keep items safe.

Dobo’s Delights, 417 N. Main St., Piqua — All items Im N.O. or N.A. License issued.

Troop 76, Christmas on the Greene — Item of Im, N.O. or N.A. Satisfactory at the time of inspection. Heat beef to 155 degrees prior to serving. Hold at 135 degrees.

Speedway No. 5401, 1551 Covington Ave., Piqua — The outsides of the food containers need to be cleaned.