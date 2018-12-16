Fire levels Elizabeth Twp. home

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — An Elizabeth Township family lost their home to a Sunday evening blaze.

Firefighters from Casstown, Christiansburg, Elizabeth Township, Tipp City, and New Carlisle responded to a home at 6230 Tipp-Elizabeth Road around 8:20 p.m. on the report of a structure fire, with flames showing.

The home, a two-story frame structure was reported as “fully-involved” when the first fire units arrived on the scene.

It was reported that all occupants got out of the burning home. A report from the scene indicated that the fire may have begun in the kitchen of the home and quickly spread to the rest of the structure.

The home is expected to be a total loss. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the residents.

No injuries were reported.