Piqua man to serve one year in prison for threat

MIAMI COUNTY — In Miami County Common Pleas Court, a Piqua man was sentenced to serve a year in prison for two felony charges stemming from threats to “shoot up” his minor “girlfriend’s” school last May.

William C. Ingle, 22, of Piqua, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree felony making false alarms and fourth-degree felony pandering obscenity last month.

Judge Christopher Gee told Ingle he caused severe emotional distress to the Piqua community with his verbal threats to “Shoot up the school” where his 14 year-old minor “girlfriend” attended.

Gee noted the time and productivity the school lost in order to investigate the incident was significant due to threats of that nature being taken very seriously. Gee also said the nature of his actions cause emotional distress to students, staff and parents.

“In today’s world, it’s one of the most severe threats that can be made,” Gee said.

Gee sentenced Ingle to serve 12 months in prison for the third-degree felony making false alarms He also sentenced him to serve 12 months in prison for pandering obscenity related to the phone messages to the minor female. Both sentences will run concurrently with one another. Ingle was granted 210 days of jail credit.

Prior to sentencing, Ingle said, “I regret I didn’t take the high road. I’m sorry.” Ingle also said the incident was “a lapse in judgement.”Gee found Ingle was remorseful of his actions.

Ingle was also designated as a Tier II sex offender and will have to register every 180 days with the county sheriff’s office for 25 years. He was also ordered not to reside within 1,000 feet of a school, pre-school or daycare facility.

Ingle was arrested on May 22, after a co-worker of his contacted Piqua police to report threatening statements Ingle allegedly made about “shooting up” the Piqua Junior High School, using explosives at the school, and referring to other school shooters as “amateurs.”

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Ingle was overheard talking about shooting up the school because his 14-year-old girlfriend was “being bullied there.” Ingle also allegedly discussed how he would carry out a mass shooting at the school, although he told his coworker that he did not own any guns.

According to court records, Ingle admitted to making the statements to “shoot up the school,” but stated that “he was very sorry and had no intentions of following through with this attack.” Ingle also admitted to being in a relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

William Ingle, 22, said, “I never planned on doing anything.”

