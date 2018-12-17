Tipp man to serve three years for sex offenses

I’ll MIAMI COUNTY — On Monday, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee sentenced a Tipp City man to serve three years in prison for sexual battery with no early release option.

John Maingi, 38, of Tipp City, previously entered a plea of no contest to sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, both third-degree felonies, and was found guilty by the court. The plea was part of a deal with state prosecutors. Maingi will serve mandatory five years of post-release control for the third degree felony gross sexual imposition charge.

At Maingi’s sentencing, Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said the minor female victim showed “real strength and maturity” and suffered psychological and emotional damages due to Maingi’s actions. Parker said she knows the victim will rise above the incident and do great things.

The victim is known to Maingi. The offense occurred in 2011. The victim spoke prior to sentencing and said the ordeal “continues to destroy me every day.” She also asked for the maximum penalty.

Maingi appeared at the sentencing alongside his defense attorney Kevin Lennen. He made no comment during the hearing.

Gee found Maingi expressed no genuine remorse for his conduct. Upon his release from prison, Gee ordered Maingi not o have have any contact with the victim abide by a curfew and complete a sex offender and substance abuse assessment. He reserved 60 months in prison if any of the conditions are violated.

As part of the agreement with the state, prosecutors dismissed four counts, two counts of first-degree felony rape and two counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition, at Maingi’s sentencing hearing. The joint recommendation includes Maingi to serve 36 months in prison for the sexual battery charge.

Maingi will also be labeled as a Tier III sex offender and must register every 90 days for life.

John Maingi, 38, will register as a Tier III sex offender

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

