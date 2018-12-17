New fire chief named

TIPP CITY — Cameron Haller, the deputy chief of the Sidney Fire Department, will join the Tipp City Fire Department as its new chief.

Haller joins the department from the Sidney Fire Department, where he served as deputy chief for three years. He was employed by the city of Sidney since 1995.

He was introduced to the department last week and met city council on Monday night.

The new chief said he is excited to “help fulfill the city’s vision of being nationally recognized and one of the best small towns in America.”

Haller will be sworn in and start his new job in March, so that his departure will not leave the Sidney department even more short-handed following the departure of one staff member and the death of another.

“I’m excited to serve, I’m excited to build a team,” he said.

He is a native of Van Wert, but has lived in Sidney with his family for the last 23 years.

After the death of Fire Chief Steve Kessler in June, council voted to advertise for a fire and emergency medical services chief.

At a meeting earlier this month, city council approved an ordinance adding the new position to the city’s pay schedule and set the maximum bi-weekly salary for the new chief of fire and emergency services at $3,989.74.