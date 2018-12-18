Commissioners approve installation of wells

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners approved the installation of two wells for the Miami County Incinerator site during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

The commissioners approved awarding the installation of two wells to Danis Builders, LLC of Miamisburg, with a guaranteed maximum price of $250,592. The commissioners also approved executing and signing the design-builders agreement with Danis Builders, which will also serve as the notice to proceed for the project.

“We discussed this item for a long time,” Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said.

When asked when the project will begin, Huelskamp said that Danis Builders was hesitant to provide a start date without a contract.

“It will be as soon as possible,” Huelskamp said, advising that the project will include several months of design work for the wells.

The commissioners approved another improvement project, which will be the replacement of chiller pipes and associated valves at the Department of Job and Family Services. They approved a quote from Waibel Energy Systems of Vandalia, and the cost is not to exceed $24,633.The project will include replacing the chiller pipes and associate valves from the chiller wall entry to the air handler system along with the insulation around the pipes at Job and Family Services.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners approved a number new computer and software purchases, including authorizing the Miami County Board of Elections to purchase a Questions and Issues Module from TRIAD Governmental Systems, Inc. The cost is not to exceed $4,000. The module will track the questions and issues due to be on ballots based on their expiration year. It will also store the images of all the pages of an issue filing for later reviewing, group issue filings for examination, track required filings, and more. No other quotes were sought as this is a sole source purchase, Williams said.

The commissioners also authorized Huelskamp to develop and administer permits in 2019, including the installation and placement of public utilities within the dedicated public right-of-ways of all county maintained highways, digging, and excavating on or along a county maintained highway, placement of private driveway approaches to a county-maintained highway, and oversized and overweight vehicles using county maintained highways.

Later, the commissioners authorized and signed the Housing Revolving Loan Fund Administration Agreement with the state of Ohio, Development Services Agency, as requested by the Department of Development. That agreement is required of CDBG and HOME grantees. The commissioners have generated program income through its CDBG and HOME-funded Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program (CHIP) activities and has maintained an accounting of its program income, Williams said.

The commissioners also authorized filling the vacant positions of an HVAC and controls technician under the Facilities and Operations Department and an eligibility referral specialist at the Department of Job and Family Services.

The commissioners also authorized the electronic execution of a grant contract. They acknowledged receipt of a 2019 Urban Transit Program through the Ohio Department of Transportation award in the amount of $40,855 on behalf of the Miami County Transit Department and authorized President of the Board John O’Brien, to sign the 2019 Urban Transit Project grant contract.

The commissioners then authorized and signed a participation agreement regarding energy purchasing programs of the CCAO Service Corporation. This is for the provision of participating in a join purchasing program to secure competitively priced energy supplies through various energy purchasing programs.

