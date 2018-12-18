Crash causes minor injuries

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

A two-vehicle crash at Co. Rd. 25-A at the northbound exit ramp to I-75 at the Farrington interchange saw three people transported to UVMC with minor injuries. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses said that a southbound Jeep on 25-A failed to stop at a red light and stuck another vehicle. Piqua Fire Department medics transported the victims. The crash is being investigated by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies.