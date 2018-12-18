Wrapping up Christmas shopping

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Lehman Catholic High School music parent Betsy Snyder wraps Christmas gifts at the Lehman Music Boosters booth at the Miami Valley Centre Mall on Monday. The annual fundraiser is available to customers through Christmas Eve. Gifts need not be purchased at the mall.

