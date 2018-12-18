Local FFA members receive $1,000 grants

CASSTOWN — Three $1,000 grants have been awarded to Miami East-MVCTC FFA members Michael Bair, Jarrett Winner, and Lauren Wright by the National FFA Organization. The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must complete.

All three are members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and were selected as recipients of only 149 grants out of over 2,100 applicants nationwide.

An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion of the grant fiscal year, grant recipients must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

Michael Bair is the son of David and Annette Bair. He received a $1,000 grant from the California Certified Organic Foundation. Bair will use the grant monies to develop his own pasture raised chickens. He will purchase a meat cooler to store harvested chickens until customers are able to purchase the product. He also plans to build his own portable pasture chicken pens that will be used to rotate around his family’s organic farm.

Jarrett Winner is the son of Doug and Jackie Winner. He received a $1,000 grant from Seitz Endowment to National FFA Foundation. Winner will use the grant funds to purchase a tractor splitting stand to separate the front and rear half of a tractor during repair and/or maintenance. Winner operates JDW Tractor Repair and provides repair and maintenance on tractors and farm equipment.

Lauren Wright is the daughter of Eric and Jill Wright. She received a $1,000 grant from Rabo AgriFinance. Wright owns Wright’s Sweet Corn for which she raised almost an acre of sweet corn that she marketed through social media, a self-serve stand, and at local farmers’ markets. She will use her grant monies to purchase an upright cooler to keep the corn fresh and two large portable coolers to take to the farmers’ markets.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 670,152 student members who belong to one of 8,660 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,417 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.