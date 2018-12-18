Alpha Garden Club celebrates 90th

TROY — The Alpha Garden Club celebrated the 90th anniversary of the club’s creation with a dinner at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Dec. 11.

Members were invited to dress in 1928-appropriate attire as part of the evening — from flappers to ladies in furs and plentiful beads. Antique hats centered each table for flashbacks to the era. Sam and Ethel’s of Tipp City catered dinner in the setting of Hayner’s beautiful seasonal décor, and members shared appetizer and dessert favorites. Jean Easton of Tipp City spoke to the group about events of the founding year, sharing highlights of Miami County business and cultural happenings. The Hayner home was just 14 years old at the time of Alpha’s 1928 formation.

President, Jennifer Garvic shared her reflections on the 2018 year.

“Alpha Garden Club celebrates 90 years, but we are also a club that is looking forward to our future. When we work in our gardens, we are preserving the plants that were planted by the gardeners that came before us. We are also planting in our home gardens and our community for the future. Our club has worked very hard over the past few years to not only grow the membership, but increase our civic engagement so that Alpha Garden Club will survive for many more generations of gardeners to come,” she said.