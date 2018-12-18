Truck driver charged in I-75 crash

VANDALIA — A truck driver has been charged with a traffic violation in connection with a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 75 that involved four vehicles, including a Piqua City Schools bus.

David Moore, of Goshen, is charged with failure to maintain assured clear distance after striking a pickup truck driven by Melissa Jean Morris, of West Milton, causing a chain reaction that shut down I-75 southbound for nearly two hours.

The four vehicles involved were traveling south on I-75 near milepost 65 at Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia. According to a report from Sgt. Jeff Kramer of the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, traffic had slowed due to a funeral procession traveling southbound. Traffic was merging to the center lane due to a traffic crash being investigated on the right shoulder.

Moore, driving a Peterbilt tractor/semi-trailer, failed to maintain assured clear distance, striking the Morris’ Ford F150 pickup. The Piqua school bus, driven by Cayley J. Seitz, of Piqua, was slowing to avoid the crash, when it was struck in the rear by another tractor/semi-trailer driven by Henry A. Zacharias, of Covington, pushing the bus into Morris’ pickup truck.

According to the OSHP, Seitz was trapped briefly on the bus. A post on the City of Vandalia Division of Fire’s Facebook page stated that crews arrived to find the small bus on fire. Seitz was extricated and transported with non-life threatening injuries to Miami Valley Hospital. She was released on Tuesday morning.

A bus aide, Harold E. Raybern Jr., of Piqua, was taken to Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, where he remained hospitalized as of Tuesday morning. Medical staff would not disclose his condition, due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) laws.

In addition, Morris was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North, where she was said to be treated and released.

Four-vehicle wreck involved Piqua school bus

By Belinda M. Paschal Associate Editor, Miami Valley Today

Reach Belinda M. Paschal at bpaschal@aimmediamidwest or (937) 451-3341

Reach Belinda M. Paschal at bpaschal@aimmediamidwest or (937) 451-3341