Four accidents reported

MIAMI COUNTY — One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight after she failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a block wall in front of the Joe Johnson Chevrolet dealership in the 1300 block of South County Road 25-A in Troy around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troy Fire Department firefighters extricated the driver, Alice Carter, age and residence unknown, from the white Chevrolet Impala after she became trapped under the dash. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Carter was trapped inside the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes. She was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Peoples. Carter will be cited for failure to control.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate accidents at the Interstate 75 and County Road 25-A and Farrington Road area. The first accident, reported at 12:27 p.m. involved four vehicles, according to Deputy Peoples. A Jeep Liberty traveling southbound on 25-A failed to stop at a red light and struck another vehicle. No citations were reported in that incident as of press time. Three people sustained minor injuries and were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua medics, according to previous reports.

The third accident, reported at 3:45 p.m., involved two vehicles on South County Road 25-A near Farrington Road. According to Deputy Justin Miller, the driver of a vehicle travelling southbound struck another vehicle in the turn lane to enter the I-75 ramp off of County Road 25-A. The at-fault driver will be cited for failure to yield. The at-fault driver in the incident was transported for minor injuries from seatbelt and airbag deployment. The second driver involved did not sustain serious injuries. No further details were available as of press time.

A rollover accident was reported at mile marker 78 on southbound I-75 around 3:30 p.m. No details regarding the incident were available. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating that incident.

