Photo photoRandy Graham entertains UVMC employees during the annual holiday meal.

TROY — Randy Graham says he’s been singing all his life.

“I think I came out of the womb singing,” said Graham who enjoys sharing his gift with family, friends, co-workers and, at times, patients.

Graham, billed as the “singing housekeeper,” was on hand to entertain UVMC employees during the annual holiday meal on Dec. 6.

He has worked in environmental services at UVMC since September after previously working at Miami Valley Hospital for nine years.

A native of the Phillipsburg area, Graham said his first gig was at the Preble County Fair at age 5 when his mother dressed him as a country boy and he sang “Cotton Fields.”

Over the years, he sang in the Northmont High School choir and played trombone in the marching band.

“I definitely got music from both sides,” he said. His dad liked to play guitar and knew lots of men in country bands. His mother sang in the ladies’ trio at church. As an adult, Graham has participated in church choirs and on the worship team at Christian Life Center.

He enjoys a wide range of music from gospel to Motown to rock.

The Vandalia resident said he started doing parodies in marching band and continues today making up his own words to songs, several with a health care touch. The song AIDET (an acronym referring to the five communication behaviors of acknowledge, introduce, duration, explanation and thank you) is done to the tune of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

Graham shared his talents recently at a meeting of the hospital management team before being “booked” for the holiday party. He worked previously at Miami Valley Hospital.

He doesn’t sing for money but to have fun and entertain. He admits to being a “ham” and has sung for patients at the request of staff.

“I love to sing and am very much an extrovert. I got the entertainment gene. What can you do? I like to share it,” Graham said. “God gave me a gift and I try to use it for good and not evil.”

